IOTA 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $17.34 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last week, IOTA has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $780.15 million and $17.34 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000366 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002291 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,229,505,319 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

