iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Holdings Lowered by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

IWB opened at $272.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $281.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.43. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $221.31 and a 1 year high of $288.75. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

