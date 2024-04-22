J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT opened at $167.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.07 and a 52-week high of $219.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.24.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $202.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $202.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total transaction of $1,382,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,243.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,432 shares of company stock worth $4,309,687 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

