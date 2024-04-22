J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,996 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,771 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1,083.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.43.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WYNN opened at $94.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.94. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $81.65 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.93.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.76. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $2,077,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,253,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $2,077,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,253,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $100,963.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,898.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,578 shares of company stock worth $2,850,282. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

