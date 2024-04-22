J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 201 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,741,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 118,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000.
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $52.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.10. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.94.
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).
