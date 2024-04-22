J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 288 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Stock Up 2.8 %

PM opened at $93.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.20 and a 200 day moving average of $92.05. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $100.79. The stock has a market cap of $145.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 103.59%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.