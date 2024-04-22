J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 18,271 Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,040,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 55,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DFUS stock opened at $53.83 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $43.64 and a 12 month high of $57.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.86.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.