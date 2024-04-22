J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,394,000 after buying an additional 4,426,568 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $441,478,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13,781.2% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,763,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,361,000 after buying an additional 2,743,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,442,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,189,000 after buying an additional 1,046,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark
In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KMB
Kimberly-Clark Price Performance
Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $126.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.36. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $147.87.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 93.85%.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kimberly-Clark
- What is a Dividend King?
- Lithium Overdose: Can These 2 Lithium Stocks Recover in 2024?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Intuitive Surgical Leads the Robotic Surgery Movement
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Wegovy vs. Zepbound: Who Wins the Battle of the GLP-1 Drugs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.