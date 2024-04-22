J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 10,011 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,011 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBN. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,641,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,115,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,781,000 after purchasing an additional 466,583 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,208,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,326,000 after purchasing an additional 329,630 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,470,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,618,000 after purchasing an additional 264,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 695,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 194,389 shares during the period.

BBN opened at $15.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.03. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $18.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

