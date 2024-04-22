J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $607,393,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,360,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,615,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,276 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 484.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $399,306,000 after buying an additional 1,450,213 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 91,832.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 10,763.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 923,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,829,000 after purchasing an additional 915,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GD. UBS Group raised their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Alembic Global Advisors cut General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.80.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $288.62 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $296.50. The firm has a market cap of $79.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $279.07 and a 200 day moving average of $260.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

