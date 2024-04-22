J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,922 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on LULU. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $561.00 to $498.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.61.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $352.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $420.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.38. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.93 and a 12 month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

