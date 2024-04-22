J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $91,192.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,270.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $91,192.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,270.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,748 shares of company stock valued at $498,658 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEG shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.58.

PEG stock opened at $65.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.01. The company has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $67.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

