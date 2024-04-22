J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $380,348,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59,844.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,624,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,662,000 after buying an additional 5,615,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 120.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,001,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,901,000 after buying an additional 4,918,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20,353.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,109,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,428,000 after buying an additional 4,089,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 26,810,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,403,000 after buying an additional 3,324,030 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $34.20 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day moving average is $33.34.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

