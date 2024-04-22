J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 144.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after buying an additional 42,207,421 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,923,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,672,000 after purchasing an additional 49,597 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,249,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,529,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,427,000 after purchasing an additional 301,825 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,408,000 after purchasing an additional 200,515 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $272.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $281.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.43. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $221.31 and a 12-month high of $288.75.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

