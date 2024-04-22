J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 57,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 125,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 108,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.04 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

