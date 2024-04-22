J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $791,000 Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,021 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $2,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $72.07 on Monday. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $73.94. The stock has a market cap of $231.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.68 and a 200-day moving average of $65.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

