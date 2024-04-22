J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $481,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 6,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,504 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $339.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $339.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.16. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.64 and a fifty-two week high of $355.39.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.48%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.38.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

