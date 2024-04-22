J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes $1.18 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.6% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.5% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,048 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.21.

Ross Stores stock opened at $133.34 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $151.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.86. The company has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $3,056,067.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,488 shares in the company, valued at $16,616,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total value of $329,285.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at $278,257.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $3,056,067.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,616,788.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,097 shares of company stock worth $10,396,178 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

