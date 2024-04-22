Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.42.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $165.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.74. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $136.57 and a 12 month high of $178.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,155,000 after acquiring an additional 922,054 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,640,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,696,000 after acquiring an additional 726,875 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 327.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 544,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,023,000 after acquiring an additional 417,401 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,552,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,587.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 347,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,706,000 after buying an additional 326,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.