Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Jaguar Health Price Performance

Shares of Jaguar Health stock opened at $0.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.18. Jaguar Health has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter worth about $1,079,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 99,073 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 321,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Jaguar Health by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112,770 shares in the last quarter. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.