JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 377.50 ($4.70).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 150 ($1.87) to GBX 165 ($2.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.20) to GBX 925 ($11.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 116.95 ($1.46) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 117.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 131.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2,923.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.56. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of GBX 103 ($1.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 178.10 ($2.22).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

