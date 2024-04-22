JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 79,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Etfidea LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 126,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM stock opened at $185.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $533.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $131.81 and a 52 week high of $200.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $1,101,861.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,045,325.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.