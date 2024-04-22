Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.77

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th.

Kaiser Aluminum has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years. Kaiser Aluminum has a payout ratio of 53.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kaiser Aluminum to earn $6.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.7%.

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KALU opened at $89.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.37. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52 week low of $53.67 and a 52 week high of $95.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.94. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KALU. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KALU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,136,000 after acquiring an additional 12,759 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

