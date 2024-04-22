Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 509 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 78,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 28,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $637,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $62.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.98. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $52.42 and a twelve month high of $73.00.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The company had revenue of $954.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is presently 11.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BYD. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director A. Randall Thoman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $159,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,017 shares in the company, valued at $256,083.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 63,464 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total transaction of $4,005,847.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,795,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,168,740.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A. Randall Thoman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $159,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,083.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 582,910 shares of company stock valued at $37,299,461. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

