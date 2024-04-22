Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,850 State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 51.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of State Street by 69.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Argus lifted their target price on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.04.

In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,597. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT opened at $73.37 on Monday. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.53. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

