Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Declares Dividend of $1.07

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.0658 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Koç Holding A.S.’s previous dividend of $0.36.

Get Koç Holding A.S. alerts:

Koç Holding A.S. Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KHOLY opened at $34.32 on Monday. Koç Holding A.S. has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $35.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.71.

Koç Holding A.S. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Koç Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, wind, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.

Receive News & Ratings for Koç Holding A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koç Holding A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.