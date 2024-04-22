Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Declares Dividend of $1.07

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.0658 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Koç Holding A.S.’s previous dividend of $0.36.
Koç Holding A.S. Stock Up 6.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS KHOLY opened at $34.32 on Monday. Koç Holding A.S. has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $35.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.71.
Koç Holding A.S. Company Profile
