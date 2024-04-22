Koninklijke Philips (PHG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 29th.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. On average, analysts expect Koninklijke Philips to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

NYSE PHG opened at $19.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.87. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.05, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $24.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHG. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 56,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 16,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PHG. StockNews.com raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas lowered Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.