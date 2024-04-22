Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Stock Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.09% of Malibu Boats worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 44.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MBUU shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael K. Hooks acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.82 per share, with a total value of $535,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $34.48 on Monday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $62.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $211.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Malibu Boats Profile

(Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.