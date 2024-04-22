Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $1.33 Million Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LW. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

LW opened at $81.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.41 and a 1 year high of $117.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.84.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

