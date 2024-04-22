Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $707,000 Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Heirloom Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 17,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,977 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $6,887,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,354,013.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,250,727.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,354,013.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,250,727.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,381 shares of company stock worth $5,203,249 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $457.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $332.00 to $379.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $394.28 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $316.43 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.73.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.