Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Invests $245,000 in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ON by 847.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 112,896 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in ON by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in ON by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 20,675 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ON by 982.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 27,345 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ON by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,720,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,656,000 after purchasing an additional 926,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

ON Stock Down 4.3 %

ONON opened at $31.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.08 and a 200 day moving average of $29.39. On Holding AG has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.96, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). ON had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $504.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ON from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays began coverage on ON in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on ON from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on ON in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

ON Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

