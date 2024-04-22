Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Invests $348,000 in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,670,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,300,168,000 after buying an additional 41,689 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in HubSpot by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,716,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,338,012,000 after buying an additional 166,381 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in HubSpot by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,247,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $614,317,000 after buying an additional 257,632 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after buying an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in HubSpot by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,185,000 after buying an additional 68,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total value of $73,568.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,356,534.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,362 shares of company stock worth $14,012,491. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $642.36.

HubSpot Price Performance

NYSE:HUBS opened at $631.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $399.48 and a 12 month high of $693.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $625.12 and its 200 day moving average is $554.08.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.48 million. On average, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

