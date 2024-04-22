Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 16,419 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 72.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,419 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,389,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,819,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,895 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,065,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,879,000 after buying an additional 58,688 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 22.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,299,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,717,000 after buying an additional 3,573,013 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,447,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,333,000 after buying an additional 784,256 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $485,095,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $31.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $28.12 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WY. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Our Latest Report on WY

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,059.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,699 shares of company stock worth $1,455,609. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.