Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 41,719 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,719 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in FMC by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in FMC in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $57.82 on Monday. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $124.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.82 and a 200-day moving average of $58.16.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. FMC’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FMC. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FMC from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on FMC in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

