Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 73,500 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,500 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.13% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLYA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 9,710.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $8.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.00. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.34.

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $242.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.68 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 35,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $324,671.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 102,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,485.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,534,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,946,611.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 35,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $324,671.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 102,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,485.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,915 shares of company stock worth $604,222. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. It owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancún, Hyatt Ziva Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos located in Mexico; Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa situated in Jamaica; the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Family Resort, the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Adult Resort, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, and Jewel Palm Beach located in the Dominican Republic; and manages resorts on behalf of third-party owners.

