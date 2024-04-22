Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Takes $763,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACN opened at $316.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $355.21 and its 200-day moving average is $342.31. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $261.68 and a 12 month high of $387.51. The firm has a market cap of $212.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total value of $1,611,139.39. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,937,824.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total value of $1,611,139.39. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,937,824.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,518,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock worth $12,276,123. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACN. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (down from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Redburn Atlantic upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

