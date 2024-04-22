Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 208,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,444,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,102,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $148.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $156.27.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

