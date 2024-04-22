Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $18.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.39. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $63,665.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 290,118 shares in the company, valued at $5,277,246.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $27,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,369.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $63,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 290,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,277,246.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,538 shares of company stock worth $763,479 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KTOS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark increased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

