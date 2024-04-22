Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.

Krispy Kreme has a dividend payout ratio of 31.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Krispy Kreme to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ DNUT opened at $13.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.46. Krispy Kreme has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46.

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $450.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Tattersfield sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $1,282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,936,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,570.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Krispy Kreme during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Krispy Kreme by 100.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Krispy Kreme by 28.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Krispy Kreme by 178.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DNUT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

