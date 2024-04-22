Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

LAZ has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lazard from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lazard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Lazard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Lazard in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

In related news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $2,951,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,950,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lazard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Lazard by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lazard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lazard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Lazard by 489.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Lazard stock opened at $37.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Lazard has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $42.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.09.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $825.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.56 million. Lazard had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lazard will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Lazard’s payout ratio is -206.18%.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

