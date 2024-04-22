Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,406 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,000. NVIDIA comprises about 0.8% of Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $762.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $262.25 and a one year high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $844.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $624.83.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $910.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $940.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.