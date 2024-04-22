Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LSPD. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. ATB Capital cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$43.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$35.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at C$17.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.30. Lightspeed Commerce has a one year low of C$16.94 and a one year high of C$28.73.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

