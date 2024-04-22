LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIVN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LIVN opened at $52.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.52. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $42.75 and a twelve month high of $59.86.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. LivaNova had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that LivaNova will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

