L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.42 Per Share

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.4219 per share on Tuesday, May 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This is a positive change from L’Oréal’s previous dividend of $1.03.
L’Oréal Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $94.90 on Monday. L’Oréal has a 1 year low of $77.11 and a 1 year high of $100.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.82.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
About L’Oréal
L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.
