Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.100-1.120 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $47.62 on Monday. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $37.70 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $129.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 85.62% and a return on equity of 14.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.37%. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley cut shares of Main Street Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Main Street Capital by 554.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 46,572 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in Main Street Capital by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 59,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Main Street Capital by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 645,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,914,000 after acquiring an additional 57,376 shares during the period. Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $990,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,435,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,518,000 after purchasing an additional 71,698 shares in the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

