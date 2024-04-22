Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,029 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 259.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $226.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.26 and a beta of 1.44. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.32 and a fifty-two week high of $266.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.69.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.99 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 84.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,207,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at $59,988,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MANH shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.29.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

