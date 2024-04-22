Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.11.

MARA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BTIG Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Marathon Digital Stock Up 9.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $16.50 on Monday. Marathon Digital has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 5.36. The company has a current ratio of 30.50, a quick ratio of 30.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average of $17.50.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 48.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $156.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Digital will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,473,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,395,000 after buying an additional 4,950,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,387,000 after buying an additional 439,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,999,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,496,000 after buying an additional 4,731,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,682,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,731,000 after buying an additional 269,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,625,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,896,000 after buying an additional 224,445 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

