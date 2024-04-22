Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.440-3.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MASI. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Masimo from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Masimo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $121.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.43.

Masimo Price Performance

Masimo stock opened at $134.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.66 and its 200 day moving average is $114.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.25 and a beta of 0.97. Masimo has a one year low of $75.22 and a one year high of $198.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.69 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masimo

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Masimo in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 31.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Masimo in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Masimo in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 20.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

