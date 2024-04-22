Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Stock Performance
Shares of Mastech Digital stock opened at $8.87 on Monday. Mastech Digital has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The company has a market cap of $103.07 million, a P/E ratio of -14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.52.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.38 million. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
