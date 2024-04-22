Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Mastech Digital stock opened at $8.87 on Monday. Mastech Digital has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The company has a market cap of $103.07 million, a P/E ratio of -14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.52.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.38 million. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mastech Digital by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 17,771 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Mastech Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastech Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in Mastech Digital by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 862,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 67,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

