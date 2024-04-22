Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Declares Dividend of $0.88

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.8809 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Moncler’s previous dividend of $0.83.
Moncler Price Performance
Shares of MONRY opened at $69.16 on Monday. Moncler has a 1-year low of $50.79 and a 1-year high of $78.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.73.
Moncler Company Profile
