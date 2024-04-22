Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Declares Dividend of $0.88

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.8809 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Moncler’s previous dividend of $0.83.

Get Moncler alerts:

Moncler Price Performance

Shares of MONRY opened at $69.16 on Monday. Moncler has a 1-year low of $50.79 and a 1-year high of $78.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.73.

Moncler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.